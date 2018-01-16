U2 confirm Belfast and Dublin shows for 2018

U2 have confirmed they are to play Belfast and Dublin later this year.

The Irish rockers revealed they would be playing gigs in London, Manchester, Belfast and Dublin as part of their Experience and Innocence tour.

The news was announced on the band's official website: "Plans are being finalised for some special home shows in Dublin and Belfast (with dates, venues and on-sale details to be announced soon)."

In December the four-piece released Songs of Experience, their fourteenth studio album.

U2 last played Belfast in 2015 as part of their Innocence and Experience tour. Dates and venues for Belfast and Dublin have yet to be confirmed.

Tickets go on sale on January 26.