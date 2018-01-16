U2 in tribute to 'storm of a voice' Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan

Irish rockers U2 have paid tribute to Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan, who died yesterday.

O'Riordan, who was 46, was found dead in a London hotel on Monday morning.

In an Instagram post, the four-piece band hailed the Limerick native as a 'storm of a voice'.

“The band are floored but it’s of course her family we’re all thinking of right now, the post reads.

"Out of the West came this storm of a voice - she had such strength of conviction yet she could speak to the fragility in all of us. Limerick’s ‘Bel canto’.” Bono, The Edge, Adam and Larry.

MORE: Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan was found dead at Park Lane hotel







