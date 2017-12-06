U2 stun fans with impromptu concert in Berlin underground station

U2 band-mates Bono and the Edge stunned fans when they performed a live concert in an underground station in Berlin on Wednesday.

The band-mates made their way to the station by train on the U2 line (U-Bahn) where they answered fans' questions.

As well as several other songs, Bono and the Edge performed 'Get Out Of Your Own Way' from U2's new album 'Songs of Experience'.

"U2 just performed in the my underground line of U2 Berlin," tweeted one fan.

"Just saw Bono and the Edge on my train in Berlin - crazy," added another.

U2 released their 14th studio album 'Songs of Experience' earlier this month.