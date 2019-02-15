UO celebrates Irish music

The Ulster Orchestra will be joined by internationally-renowned artists, Beoga and The Gloaming’s Iarla Ó Lionáird, for a very special St Patrick’s weekend concert at Belfast Waterfront on Saturday March 16 at 7.45pm.

This second concert as part of the Ulster Orchestra’s current Pops series, is a chance to catch the full symphony orchestra, playing traditional favourites, alongside pieces from some of the most respected and famous names from the world of modern traditional music.

Beoga have pushed the boundaries of the Irish trad sound by embracing everything from Blues to the New Orleans party vibe. Their talents drew the attention of a certain Ed Sheeran, and their collaboration resulted in the huge hit Galway Girl.

Born and bred in Cúil Aodha, Iarla Ó Lionáird has carved a long and unique career in music both internationally and in Ireland. He is best known as vocalist with the critically acclaimed Irish/American band The Gloaming.

Tickets for the concert are available online at www.ulsterorchestra.org.uk or by calling 028 90 334455.