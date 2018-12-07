WATCH: Snow Patrol announce third homecoming gig at Ward Park in 2019

Snow Patrol have announced a triumphant return to home turf in Bangor next summer, making it a hat trick of gigs at Ward Park.

Their last show at the Co Down venue in 2010 was the biggest ever to have taken place in Northern Ireland when they played to around 45,000 fans.

Nathan Connolly, Gary Lightbody and Jonny McDaid from 'Snow Patrol at a press conference at the Oh Yeah Centre to announce they will be playing Ward Park in Bangor on May 2019.' Pic Pacemaker

Billed as Ward Park 3, the concert will take place on May 25 and feature a line-up made entirely of Northern Irish artists.

At a press conference today, singer Gary Lightbody, a Bangor native, said: “The first two Ward Parks were two of the best nights of our lives. The second one in particular was probably our favourite gig we’ve ever done.”

The band’s drummer Jonny Quinn, who also hails from Bangor, said: “The first Ward Park (in 2007) was a culmination of how far we’d come from being so desperate, touring in a van, thinking this is never going to work, to playing to 30,000 people at our own gig.”

Snow Patrol will played the SSE Arena in Belfast tonight and again tomorrow evening.

Snow Patrol pictured at the Oh Yeah Centre in Belfast. ''Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Tickets for the Ward Park show go on sale next Friday at 9am from Ticketmaster outlets nationwide and online at www.ticketmaster.ie

Support comes from Foy Vance, Ash, SOAK, Jealous of the Birds, Brand New Friend, JC Stewart, The Wood Burning Savages, Kitt Philippa and ROE.