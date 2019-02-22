Waterboys still going strong

Legendary British folk rock band The Waterboys will be treating their legions of dedicated fans to a special treat when they play at the Ulster Hall in Belfast on May 20.

Formed in Edinburgh in 1983 by Scottish musician Mike Scott, the band recently released their 12th studio album Now Out Of All This Blue.

Their first double album, the new offering has been said to be maybe the most brilliantly daring and accomplished reinvention of The Waterboys to date.

Staking out bold, new territory with fresh approaches and inspirational collaborators has been the defining factor of Scott’s creative flow.

Mike and fellow travellers, fiddler Steve Wickham, Muscle Shoals bass legend David Hood and Deep South keyboard wizard Brother Paul, play like demons on a mission. But it’s Scott’s use of hip hop recording techniques - drum loops, samples and found sounds that ground the songs’ soulful awakenings - that gives the album a particularly thrilling momentum.

Tickets are on sale from the Box Office on 028 90 334455 and online at www.ulsterhall.co.uk.