Weather: Ulster Orchestra cancels one show and announces another free concert tonight

The Ulster Orchestra has been forced to cancel a show scheduled to take place tonight in Londonderry's Guildhall due to the adverse weather conditions.

But it's not all doom and gloom as they announced they are now planning a free concert in Belfast.

In a Twitter update this afternoon, the orchestra announced: "Regretfully, due to the weather, we are forced to cancel tonight's concert at Guildhall, Derry~Londonderry. HOWEVER, as we're still keen to perform this gr8 programme, we are now offering a FREE 1hr CONCERT in Spectrum Centre, Belfast at 7pm 2nite! All welcome!"

The Spectrum Centre is located on Shankill Road in the city.