Wood Burning Savages to support Boomtown Rats at Harmony Live

Local acts The Wood Burning Savages and The Tragedy of Dr Hannigan are set to provide support for The Boomtown Rats when they headline at the Harmony Live 2018 festival in Holywood this June.

The Wood Burning Savages will perform their politically charged anthems that have earned them such plaudits as being dubbed the ‘best band out of Derry since The Undertones’ with their sound comparable to the early work of the Manic Street Preachers.

Enigmatic act The Tragedy of Dr Hannigan combines the talents of experienced duo Dean Stevens and Tony Wright, producing an irresistible Alabama 3 type groove.

The three-day event, which is set to pack out the Co Down town, will run from June 1-3 at the Festival Marquee in the Holywood Rugby Club grounds.

Speaking ahead of their appearance singer Sir Bob Geldof said: “Is there anywhere in the world better to play rock ‘n’roll? Is there any crowd more up for it? Are there any people who seem to need it, consume it, rage and rave for it more than that lot up in Northern Ireland? Not in The Rats long experience. The best place to play in. The best crowd to play for. Can’t wait.”

Harmony Live will see big-name acts take to the stage at the main marquee as well as events across several venues in the town.

Last year the festival welcomed over 15,000 people and organisers are expecting to top that figure this year having doubled the size of their marquee to accommodate The Rats.

Festival director Mari Jackson said: “Harmony Live 2018 is set to be bigger, better and more fun with music that will reverberate across the county.

“We’re delighted to welcome The Boomtown Rats to Holywood and we know that fans will be eagerly anticipating their June appearance, and the amazing support acts.”

DJs Tony Spence and Ali-P from The Beat Club will entertain at the exclusive after party in the Rugby Club playing a vinyl-only music set from the 1960s onwards, set to a big screen view of all that is going on in the marquee.

Tickets for The Boomtown Rats are £33.50 and available from www.harmony-live.co.uk, Garry’s Barber Shop and Homebird in Holywood. Connect with the festival on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.