World famous gospel choir set for Belfast show

The world famous Harlem Gospel Choir has announced a gig at the Ulster Hall on Sunday October 28.

Performing contemporary gospel with a touch of jazz and blues, the choir is synonymous with power vocals, glorious sound and infectious energy.

For over two decades they have been America’s premier gospel choir and have toured the globe thrilling audiences with the inspirational power of black gospel music.

Harlem Gospel Choir have performed alongside superstars such as Bono, Diana Ross, The Gorillaz, Andre Rieu, Damon Albarn, Pharrell Williams and most recently with JamieXX, Raury, KBS Korean Traditional Music Orchestra and Lang Lang, Lou Gramm of Foreigner, Dee Snider of Twisted Sister, Sia, Yolanda Adams, The 1975, Ibeyi, Nile Rodgers, Kathy Sledge and most recently at the 2018 Grammy Award Show with Sam Smith.

They have performed for three Presidents (President Obama, President Carter and President Nelson Mandela), two Popes (Pope John Paul II and Pope Benedict XVI), Ban Ki-Moon, and the UN General Assembly. They have recorded with Keith Richards, The Chieftains, Andre Rieu, The Night of the Proms, and Trace Adkins among many others.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (March 30) at 9am from www.ticketmaster.ie, www.ulsterhall.co.uk and Ulster Hall Box Office, Katy’s Bar & Ticketmaster outlets nationwide.

Northern Ireland customers can call 0844 277 44 55.