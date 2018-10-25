X Factor on tour

The X Factor Live Tour is returning for 2019, and tickets for the Belfast show at the SSE Arena on March 6, 2019, are on sale now.

X Factor Digital Presenter Becca Dudley will be returning to host it.

The telly favourite has been hosting MTV UK programmes since 2012, and presents multiple shows across the network, as well as covering worldwide music events from Brazil to Belgium.

In addition to her TV work, Becca DJs reggae, hip hop and dancehall across the UK and festivals, including Glastonbury.

Becca is also a presenter on Apple Music’s global radio station Beats 1 and in 2016 she launched her own music platform Deadly, which encompasses live music, radio and video content.

The X Factor Live Tour 2019 starts in Nottingham in February next year, and will travel across the UK and Ireland to finish at 3Arena Dublin and Belfast’s SSE Arena in March.

The X Factor Tour has thrilled over three million people since it began 14 years ago, making it one of the UK’s most successful annual arena tours. So get your tickets to The X Factor Live Tour 2019 and don’t miss out.

Tickets are on sale now from the SSE Arena Box Office on 028 9073 9074, and online at www.ssearenabelfast.com.

Don’t miss out!