Young musicians bound for Nashville’s world-famous Bluebird Café

Following their performances at this year’s Belfast Nashville Songwriters Festival on March 7, four of Northern Ireland’s finest emerging singer-songwriters will be travelling to Nashville, Tennessee to perform in a showcase event supported by the Arts Council of Northern Ireland.

Singer/songwriters Owen Lamont and Owen Denvir from Belfast, Cora Kelly from Killough, Co Down, and Lucy Bell from Downpatrick, will perform at the Panarts Belfast Songwriters Showcase at the world-famous Bluebird Café in Nashville. The showcase will introduce Ulster artists to Grammy-Award winning songwriters and producers who can help them develop professional careers in music.

Festival director Colin Magee said: “As well as offering performances of long established artists, the Belfast Nashville Songwriters Festival aims to offer a platform for new talent from Northern Ireland and showcase them on an international platform in the US to develop their careers. I’ve every confidence that the four artists going this year will be well received by the famously discerning Nashville audiences.”

Ciaran Scullion, head of music at the Arts Council of Northern Ireland added: “The Belfast Nashville Songwriters Festival not only celebrates the art of songwriting and brings international talent to Belfast but it also offers an important platform for our local, emerging musicians locally and internationally. To play at the Bluebird Café in Nashville is an experience that few forget and I wish all the songwriters every success in their trip to perform at the city of music.”

Catch the four artists closer to home at the 14th Panarts Belfast Nashville Songwriters Festival on Wednesday March 7 at the Clayton Hotel, Belfast. The festival continues until March 11 and features five days of 30 concerts with 120 local and international songwriters taking part including Ashley Campbell, daughter of music icon Glen Campbell. Visit www.belfastnashville.com for more information.