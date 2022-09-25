Netflix TUDUM 2022: New seasons of Stranger Things, Enola Holmes and The Crown announced during virtual event
With an event name becoming as synonymous as the jingle it represents, Netflix’s latest TUDUM virtual event gave avid watchers a glimpse of what’s to come.
TUDUM, Netflix’s global virtual fan event took place over the weekend and there were more than enough announcements made for even the greediest of binge watchers.
Highlights from this year’s event included the announcement of Bridgerton and The Witcher prequels, how the fourth series of You will be released, the cast list for the new series of The Crown and even some mean spirited spoilers from the Stranger Things team.
TUDUM is an annual event that brings fans together virtually to hear exclusive interviews with cast members and creators.
TUDUM also presents exclusive previews, teasers and in some cases blooper reels ahead of the announcements of new films and TV scheduled for release by the streaming giant.
What were the announcements at TUDUM 2022?
Bridgerton prequel Queen Charlotte - what to expect
One of the biggest announcements (and there were plenty of them) to emerge from TUDUM 2022 was that the popular Bridgerton series would be getting a prequel.
Queen Charlotte chronicles the early years of Queen Charlotte from the main “Bridgerton” series. India Amarteifio plays the young Queen Charlotte in this new timeline which Netflix have said “tells the story of how the young Queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in ‘Bridgerton.’”
Enola Holmes 2 confirmed
Millie Bobby Brown’s presence on the streaming giant is set to be a large one, with her involvement in two announcements from TUDUM 2022.
It has been confirmed that a sequel to her 2020 Netflix original Enola Holmes is scheduled currently for a release date of November 4.
Netflix have said of the sequel: “Enola Holmes takes on her first case as a detective, but to unravel the mystery of a missing girl, she’ll need some help from friends, and brother Sherlock.”
Stranger Things Season 5 spoilers
Millie Bobby Brown will also return as Eleven with the return of season 5 of Stranger Things, with an expected release date of summer 2024.
But many were surprised to see that the writers of the show dropped major spoilers for the final season of the show. There is one catch though - they’re all blurred out.
Bridgerton Season 3 release date
A bit more information was provided regarding the new season of Bridgerton, as season 3 finds Penelope Featherington as she’s finally given up her crush on Colin Bridgerton After hearing him disparage her to his friends last season.
Instead, she’s focusing on finding a husband who will respect her independence so she may continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, away from her mother and sisters. Due to her lack of confidence, however, her search doesn’t go so well.
While Netflix remains tight-lipped about an exact release date for season 3, the show is expected to make a return to screens in spring/summer of next year.
You Season 4 release date
Season 4 of the psychological thriller, You, had its release date confirmed during TUDUM and with it the surprise announcement that the new series will be shown in two halves.
Season 4: Part 1 will be on Netflix from February 10, 2023 whie part 2 will premiere a month later on March 10.
The show, which is based on Caroline Kepnes’ series of novels, will move to London following the events at the end of the third season. Alongside a new setting comes a new cast, with The White Lotus’s Lukas Gage, former EastEnders actress Tilly Keeper and Fresh Meat’s Charlotte Ritchie all joining the show.
The Crown Season 5 cast
It looks set to be a turbulent time for the royals in The Crown when season 5 is released on November 9.
Believed to be covering the family throughout the turbulent times of the 1990s, it will feature an entirely new cast, with Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Dominic West as Prince Charles and Elizabeth Debicki portraying Princess Diana.
Lesley Manville joins as the Queen’s sister Princess Margaret, and Jonny Lee Miller stars as Prime Minister John Major, lending more weight to this particular time period..
When is Squid Game 2 coming out?
Although a new season of Squid Game was confirmed in June 2022, director Hwang Dong-hyuk kicked off TUDUM Korea by thanking the global audience for their appreciation for Squid Game.
He also noted that Squid Game season 2 will be filled with "all-new stories." But some characters are coming back, as he told the press at the Emmys that Seong Gi-hun will be seeking revenge in season 2.
They also released an exclusive clip from season one of the show - could this be a prelude into the events to take place in the new series?
There is no confirmed date for when the new season will premiere just yet, but Hwang did tell Vanity Fair earlier this month he thinks the new season could be out by late 2023 or early 2024.
Other announcements from Netflix TUDUM 2022
- A new trailer was released for season 3 of Outer Banks.
- Gal Gadot’s new Netflix movie, Heart of Stone, an action thriller that also stars 50 Shades of Grey’s Jamie Dornan, revealed some behind the scene footage.
- The new cast members for Shadow and Bone season 2 just debuted the first looks at their characters and released a first look at the fantasy series‘ next season.
- Season 3 of Emily in Paris has a confirmed release date of December 21, 2023, with a teaser trailer released for the show.
- Wednesday, the new TV series created by Tim Burton, confirmed its release date of November 23, 2022 and released a new clip from the show - featuring Wednesday Addams and Thing.
- Henry Cavill will return with The Witcher season 3, but TUDUM also announced a prequel to the show - The Witcher: Blood Origin.
- Season 4 of Manifest released a new teaser trailer ahead of the new series.
- Slumberland, Jason Momoa’s new movie for the streaming platform, saw a new official clip released. The film is scheduled to be released November 24 2022.
- A teaser for the final series of the dramedy Never Have I Ever was released ahead of the series premiering in 2023.
- The Umbrella Academy is returning in 2023 for its fourth and final season - so to lighten the mood, a blooper reel from season 3 was screened.
- Reece Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher will co-star in the romantic comedy Your Place or Mine, which will see a release on the streaming platform on February 10, 2023.
- Guillermo del Toro shared some behind the scenes footage of his stop-animation retelling of Pinocchio, scheduled for release in December 2022.
- Celebrated rapper Kid Cudi sat down with Entergalactic co-creator Kenya Barris to discuss the new animated series more with TUDUM hosts.
- A sneak peek of the Netflix documentary The Redeem Team, following the hopes of Team USA’s 2008 Olympic team, paid tribute to the late Kobe Bryant.
- Noah Centineo revealed the title of his upcoming Netflix show; The Recruit, out on December 16.
- Jennifer Lopez’s latest movie, titled The Mother, was announced to be released in May 2023 alongside a teaser trailer for the film.
- American Horror Story and Glee creator Ryan Murphy revealed his new thriller The Watcher. Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, and Jennifer Coolidge are among the series’ all-star cast which will premiere October 13.
With many, many more announcements that took place during Netflix’s TUDUM event, you can visit the TUDUM website to catch up on all the interviews and exclusives as and when they happened.
What does TUDUM mean?
For those that are wondering if TUDUM is an acronym or an industry term, or what the word even means - you’re not alone.
The title of Netflix’s global virtual fan event is even more simple than that - it’s the phonetic pronunciation of the sound made when you first start up Netflix.
Tu-Dum, which for many fans of the streaming service is music to their ears.
