New BBC series filmed in Belfast airs tonight

Filmed in Belfast, Come Home airs tonight on BBC One at 9pm.

Since Game of Thrones helped turn Belfast into one of the most in-demand filming locations in this part of the world, the place has been a magnet for quality productions. TV smashes The Fall, Line of Duty, and Derry Girls have all been filmed there, and now new drama Come Home looks set to keep viewers hooked over the next few weeks.

Award-winning screenwriter Danny Brocklehust is one of the brains behind this family drama. Set in Northern Ireland, it focuses on mother Marie (Paula Malcomson), who decides to walk out on husband Greg (Christopher Eccleston), and their three children.

The first episode is told from Greg’s perspective, and follows him and their kids as they struggle to comprehend their mother’s actions.

While Greg juggles work at Farrell Motors, raising his children and coping with the trials and tribulations of dating again, he tries to keep a sense of normality. However, it remains to be seen whether he will be able to move on when he’s trapped in the past.

Christopher says: “I’m very proud to be working with Danny Brocklehurst, RED Production Company, the BBC and Paula Malcomson on this challenging and provocative drama.”

Paula adds: “After working in the US for 25 years, I am thrilled to back home working for the second time in a year with the BBC and Northern Ireland Screen telling working class stories for a thinking, feeling audience.”

“Chris and Paula are two of the UK’s finest actors and I couldn’t be more thrilled to have them in Come Home,” enthuses Danny Brocklehurst. “The drama takes Greg and Marie on a hugely emotional journey as it explores the fallout from a mother leaving her children and it requires actors of their calibre to pull it off.”

Of course it doesn’t hurt that Danny got to work with one of his acting heroes. “I’ve been a fan of Chris Eccleston ever since I first saw him in Cracker and have wanted to work with him my entire career.”

He’s also delighted to be working with his leading lady, who some may know from her work on The Hunger Games. “Paula is a stunning character actress who brings credibility and depth to every role she plays. Their combination promises to be amazing.”

Nicola Shindler, Executive Producer, RED Production Company, adds: “It’s a real treat to be filming in Belfast and to be working with Danny again; he always delivers something special for the viewer.

“In Come Home we delve into the complex mind of a mother who is driven to the extreme act of walking out on her family in the beautifully nuanced way that only Danny can. Danny has found themes around parenthood that will shock yet resonate with audiences in equal measure.”

It remains to be seen whether this becomes must-see TV like Game of Thrones and Line of Duty, but given the calibre of the cast and crew, there’s a good bet it will give the BBC a boost.