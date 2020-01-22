NI outraged at UK remote control map - 'No one in the history of ever has called it that in NI - wise up!'

Northern Ireland is up in arms over a map of the United Kingdom that shows the names people in specific areas use when referring to the television remote control.

The lighthearted map was created by Absolute Radio presenters, Andy Bush and Richie Firth, and shared on social media.

In Scotland the remote control is referred to as the 'Doo Dar' whilst in Wales it's called the 'Wadger', according to Bush and Firth.

However, people from virtually every part of Northern Ireland were dumbfounded when they read what the Absolute Radio map said about Northern Ireland.

Bizarrely, the map shows Northern Ireland as referring to the remote control as the 'plunker'.

"Excuse me, not once in my life have I heard it called a 'plunker' - what nonsense is this," replied Kaya from Belfast.

"I’ve literally never called it a 'plunker' or heard anyone call it that," said Northern Ireland man, Luke.

"I can categorically state no in Northern Ireland calls it that," said Michael from Londonderry.

Northern Ireland woman, Elaine, also called the word 'plunker' into question.

"Nope. Never heard a single person in my entire 43 years call it a plunker. Remote, thingy & douffer ...," she said.

"No one in the history of ever has called it that in NI - wise up," said Maria from Portadown.

The funniest and most entertaining attempt to explain the inclusion of the word 'plunker' came from Belfast comedian Paddy Raff.

"Totally made that up," said Raff.

"Guaranteed they were about to run that graphic and somebody went ‘Giles, remember that memo about including Northern Ireland?’ and they went aye, say they call it the 'plunker'."

