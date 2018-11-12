One million lights to illuminate city centre over festive season

Lisburn city centre will sparkle over the winter months with the glow of more than one million lights.

In a first-of-its-kind for Northern Ireland, artistic light installations together with audio-visual technology and festive music will allow visitors to the city to experience a new type of festival that will see Lisburn join cities across Europe in celebrating the magic of the season by illuminating their city centres.

During the Lisburn Light Festival, which runs from November 22 through to January 25, a captivating light canopy covering the length and breadth of Bow Street will produce daily light shows and the new 40-foot animated Christmas tree in Market Square will sparkle, glow and flash in radiant colours projecting over the interactive light floor.

“The council is thrilled to bring this festival to Lisburn and we expect thousands to visit this spectacular display,” said Alderman William Leathem, chairman of the council’s Development Committee.

The Bow Street light canopy show will run daily at 4pm, 6pm and 8pm. Each show will last approximately 10 minutes.

The animated Christmas tree light show will also run daily, at 4:30pm, 6:30pm and 8:30pm.

For further details about the Lisburn Light Festival log on to visitlisburncastlereagh.com