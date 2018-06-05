Pipe bands to take centre stage at Stormont

Belfast is tuning up to host the UK Pipe Band Championships at Stormont Estate on Saturday, June 16.

This will be the fourth and final year of the competition being staged at Stormont as part of a partnership contract with the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association.

Up to 100 bands will assemble on the day to vie for the coveted UK Champions title.

The free, family friendly, all-day event attracts thousands of local residents, piping enthusiasts, and home and out of state visitors to enjoy stunning performances from the very best pipers, Highland dancers and drummers from across the UK, Ireland and further afield.

Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Deirdre Hargey commented: “We’ve made commitments in The Belfast Agenda to provide opportunities for people to participate in culture and arts and to increase tourism spend in the city to help grow our economy. Hosting the UK Pipe Band Championships delivers on both those objectives.

“We love hosting this spectacular event in Belfast. The quality of musicianship is magnificent and the range of activities on offer make it a great day out for family and friends. So why not pack a picnic, or sample some of the delicious food on sale at the various stalls?”

Ian Embelton, Chief Executive of the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association (RSPBA), added: “The United Kingdom Pipe Band Championship has been held at Stormont since its inception in 2014 and has become one of the most enjoyable and prestigious of our events.

“The venue is superb and we are very grateful to Belfast City Council’s City Events Team for the effort they have put in to ensure that the championship was presented in the best possible fashion.

“Although we will not be in Belfast for a few years, we look forward to working with you again in the future when hopefully the city will again bid to host a pipe band championship.”

Gates open at 8:30am, with performances getting under way at 10am; starting with junior and individuals grades and progressing to Grade 1s in the afternoon.

The finale will be a march past display prior to the prize giving and the event will finish at approximately 6pm.

For more details log on to www.belfastcity.gov.uk/pipebands