Spring Fair promises to be a great day out

As the winter weather finally subsides, Dromore is preparing to unveil a unique family-friendly event that’s set to put a spring in everyone’s step.

On Saturday March 24, from 1pm - 5pm, Market Square in the town centre will be bustling with arts, crafts, children’s entertainment and live music as the town enjoys its first Spring Fair.

Staged by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council with support from the Department for Communities, the afternoon will have at its heart a bustling, free admission, Craft & Speciality Food Market. Adding to the atmosphere will be music from the fabulously funky all-girl band, Wookalily, while children will be spoilt for choice with a packed programme of free workshops and activities ranging from magic, balloon modelling, and face painting to Punch & Judy, treasure hunts and even wax hand modelling.

Launching the venture, Lord Mayor Gareth Wilson said: “We’re looking forward to an afternoon which captures the family-friendly atmosphere of Dromore, and adds an extra dash of fun and variety to the town centre offering.

“The Spring Fair provides a colourful browse-and-buy platform for a dazzling array of fantastic arts and crafts and artisan made goods, many of them produced here in our own, highly creative, borough. Within our marquee at Market Square we’ll have something for everyone, from tasty treats and homeware to gorgeous gifts and one-of-a-kind creations, plus, in the Town Hall and at Market Square, we’ll have mini workshops, craft sessions and all manner of entertainment for children. Add live music throughout the day and we believe we have a real recipe for success.

“The day will provide an important showcase for this friendly and historic market town, and we are confident that the many visitors who come along for the Spring Fair will also enjoy a friendly welcome at our great local shops, boutiques, pubs and eateries.”

Eddie Quinn, chair of Dromore Chamber of Commerce, added: “While many local towns and villages have seen a decline in traditional commerce, Dromore remains a haven for independent retailers and small businesses. We are proud both of the vibrant and varied mix to be found here and also of the great customer experience we offer.

“The Spring Fair is a fun way for our independent retail sector to connect with consumers, reminding them of the social and economic benefits of local shopping. It’s a ‘thank you’ to those who already shop with us and an incentive for others to head for Dromore for a great family day out.”