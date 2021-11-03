Stars of the film including Jamie Dornan, Caitríona Balfe, Ciarán Hinds, Judi Dench and young actors Jude Hill, Lewis McAskie and Lara McDonnell will join Branagh on the red carpet.

The film, which will be released in cinemas on February 25, 2022. is set in late 1960s Northern Ireland. At the centre of the film is Buddy, a young boy on the cusp of adolescence, whose life is filled with familial love, childhood hijinks, and a blossoming romance. Yet, with his beloved hometown caught up in increasing turmoil, his family faces a momentous choice: hope the conflict will pass or leave everything they know behind for a new life.

‘Belfast’ and ‘Boiling Point’, starring Stephen Graham as a chef under pressure, lead the nominations for the British Independent Film Awards (Bifa).

Both films racked up 11 nods, with Belfast star Caitriona Balfe nominated for best actress, Dame Judi Dench nominated for best supporting actress, Ciaran Hinds nominated for best supporting actor and star Jude Hill nominated for breakthrough performance.

Boiling Point, which was shot in a single take, is nominated for best British independent film, as well as best actor for Stephen Graham, best supporting actor for Ray Panthaki and best supporting actress for Vinette Robinson, while Lauryn Ajufo is nominated in the breakthrough performance category.

Films After Love, Censor and The Souvenir Part II all scored nine nominations each.

Boiling Point will compete against Ali & Ava, After Love, The Nest and The Souvenir Part II for the best British independent film prize.

Balfe will take on Carrie Coon for The Nest, Claire Rushbrook for Ali & Ava, Joanna Scanlan for After Love and Ruth Wilson for True Things for the best actress prize, while Graham will compete against Riz Ahmed for Encounter, Adeel Akhtar for Ali & Ava, Jude Law for The Nest and James Norton for Nowhere Special for the best actor gong.