Stars of iconic TV series The Sopranos are coming to Belfast

Three stars of The Sopranos will be in Belfast next year to talk about the iconic television series.

From 1999 to 2007 the show aired 86 episodes and bagged multiple Emmy and Golden Globe Awards from a list of 111 nominations.

A new show – In Conversation With The Sopranos – delving into the depths of the long-running series, will tour throughout 2020, visiting the SSE Arena, Belfast on May 31.

It will see three of the show’s stars divulge insightful, never-heard-before information, offering the real story behind what Vanity Fair called “the greatest pop-culture masterpiece of its day”.

Michael Imperioli (Christopher Moltisanti), Steven Schirripa (Bobby Baccalieri), and Vincent Pastore (Salvatore Bonpensiero) will take the audience in the SSE Arena behind the scenes of the legendary show – recounting the stories, the dramas, the laughs – not to mention the countless theories about the show’s controversial finale.

They will also talk about impact that their on-screen capo, the late James Gandolfini, had on their careers and lives.

Tickets for the SSE Arena show went go on sale on Saturday at 10am from Ticketmaster outlets.