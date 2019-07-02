Stephen Nolan’s BBC pay is cut by £75,000, down to £325k

Northern Ireland broadcaster Stephen Nolan’s BBC pay fell by about £75,000 in 2018-19, the BBC has reported.

He earned between £325,000 and £329,999 from the licence fee, compared with just over £400,000 in 2017-18.

The figure is contained in the BBC’s latest annual report,

The reduction in Mr Nolan’s pay is mainly down to the fact he presented 40 fewer radio and TV programmes in than last year.

He no longer presents Question Time Extra Time on BBC Radio 5 Live on Thursday nights, which accounts for 30 of the programmes.

The report also reveals that BBC Northern Ireland Director Peter Johnston’s pay rose from between £150,000 and £159,999 in 2017-2018 to £175,000 and £179,999 in 2018-19.

The pair are the only two BBC NI figures whose salaries were revealed.

Mr Nolan presented 210 programmes on BBC Radio Ulster, 10 editions of Nolan Live and 120 Radio 5 Live shows.

Gary Lineker was again the BBC’s best paid star, earning about £1.75m during the year.

Claudia Winkelman and Zoe Ball were the best paid female presenters, earning between £370,000 and £374,999.

Of pay that is being made public, 75 BBC presenters earned more than £150,000 - 45 men and 30 women.