The Threepenny Opera, new co-production between Northern Ireland Opera and the Lyric Theatre, will be opening at the Belfast theatre on January 27, running until February 10.

Composer Kurt Weill and poet-playwright Bertolt Brecht are credited with creating one of the first known pieces of musical theatre, the form that became the Broadway musical.

The Opera’s ‘big tune’ is Mack The Knife, which became a hit in 1959 by American singer Bobby Darin, with artists from Louis Armstrong and Frank Sinatra to Robbie Williams all having covered it. Underneath the veil of satire and slapstick, this is a story of cynicism, exploitation and the middle-class, as relevant today as it ever was.

