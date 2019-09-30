The best comedians from NI are heading south of the border

Some of the best comedians from Northern Ireland have been lined up to perform at one of Ireland’s leading comedy festivals.

Kevin McAleer (inset), Colin Geddis, Shane Todd, Micky Bartlett, Paul Currie, Sean Hegarty and Diona Doherty have all be invited to the Vodafone Comedy Carnival in Galway from Tuesday, October 22 to Monday, October 28.

Shane Todd

They will join comedians such as Bill Bailey, John Bishop, Ross Noble, Jason Byrne, Reginald D Hunter, Ardal O’Hanlon, Omid Djalili, Rich Hall and Shappi Khorsandi and 80 other stand-up superstars.

With 75 shows and over 100 quality acts performing across 18 venues, Galway audiences are set for seven deadly days and fun-filled nights of side-splitting comedy over the extended October bank holiday weekend.

With several of Northern Ireland’s top comedians performing their own headline shows throughout the week, there will also be ‘The Best of Norn Iron’ showcase taking place on Monday, October 28 at the Comedy Village, Eyrne Square. It will feature the talents of Kevin McAleer, Shane Todd, Micky Barlett and Colin Geddis.

Tickets are on sale now at www.vodafonecomedycarnival.com