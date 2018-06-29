Bill Bailey larks about on the road

Comedian Bill Bailey will be bringing his new show, Larks in Transit, to the SSE Arena in Belfast on June 13, 2019, and tickets are on sale now, it’s been announced.

Larks in Transit is a compendium of travellers’ tales and the general shenanigans of 20 years as a travelling comedian. With musical virtuosity, surreal tangents and trademark intelligence, Bill Bailey tackles politics, philosophy and the pursuit of happiness.

Plus, he fashions a symphony from a ringtone, tells the real story of Old McDonald, and a re-imagines the Stars and Stripes.

A show not to be missed.