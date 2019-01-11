Chitty Chitty Bang Bang flies  into the Riverside Theatre

Ballywillan will be one of the first companies in the UK and Ireland to bring everyone’s favourite family musical Chitty Chitty Bang Bang to the stage of the Riverside Theatre in Coleraine from January 15 until February 2.

The theatre will play host to 18 fantasmagorical performances of this truly special magical experience. Featuring a cast of leading musical theatre stars to head the company as they tell the story of Caractacus Potts, his children, Jeremy and Jemima, a restored old race-car and their adventures.

Featuring brand new costumes, a superb signature set and the undoubted star of the show – the magical car, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang – this is the perfect family show.

Tickets are on sale from the Box Office and online at www.ulster.ac.uk/riverside.