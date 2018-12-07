Colin Murphy hits the road

Comedian, writer and now documentary film maker Colin Murphy is back on the road in 2019 for a 14-date tour taking him up and down the country.

After a sellout run of his Bald Ambition Tour in 2018, his upcoming Big Time tour will be packed with brand new material and stories to tell, whether we survive Brexit or not.

“I can’t wait to get back on the road again,” said Colin, “Last year brought me to fantastic venues across the country, with strange and wonderful audiences and I’m looking forward to laughing together again and also sharing the highs and lows of the year since we last met.”

Big Time is another chance to see one of the country’s biggest names in comedy in the wake of the recent airing of BBC NI’s The Blame Game featuring as a weekly panelist, and his hilarious documentary series Colin Murphy’s Panic Room; exploring his fears with the help of some eccentric people from across the UK and Ireland.

For tickets and details of performances visit www.thatcolinmurphy.com.