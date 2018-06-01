Dan Gordon is back with Frank and it’s a cracker

Happenstance Theatre Company is delighted to announce that Dan Gordon’s acclaimed one-man play about Frank Carson, directed by Ian McElhinney, will be back at the Lyric Theatre this month.

Dan wrote Frank Carson – A Rebel Without A Pause, with the blessing of Frank’s family and spent three years researching the man behind the laughs and what drove him to succeed.

The show’s return to the Lyric, after a sell-out run last November, will reunite Dan with another Lyric favourite - Ian McElhinney, who has been busy filming of late, in ‘Derry Girls’ and ‘Krypton’.

The show runs from June 13 - 30 and tickets are on sale from the Lyric Theatre Box Office on 028 9038 1081 or online at www.lyrictheatre.co.uk.