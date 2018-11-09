Audiences will relive the magic and memories of their favourite Disney animated films when The Wonderful World of Disney On Ice skates into Belfast next year from May 3-5.

Join Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse as they venture through a treasure-filled journey bound for heartwarming adventure. Featuring more than 50 Disney characters, this production includes the box office smash hits Disney Pixar’s Finding Dory and Disney’s Frozen.

Feel the rush of the stampede as Simba learns to live by the motto of Hakuna Matata from the wise-cracking meerkat Timon and his warthog pal Pumbaa. March alongside the seven dwarfs, as they whistle off to work to the catchy tune of Heigh Ho.

Be dazzled by the hilarious Genie, as he makes Aladdin’s wishes come true with a spectacular parade for Prince Ali. Watch as the ice transforms into the wintry world of Frozen during Elsa’s emotionally powerful performance of Let It Go.

Plus, discover the true meaning of family with everyone’s favourite forgetful fish, Dory, as she searches the deep blue sea for her parents with a little help from Marlin and Nemo.

Tickets are on sale now from the SSE Arena, Belfast Box Office on 02890 739074 or online at www.ssearenabelfast.com.