Farmer on the search for love

Des Keogh, one of Ireland’s foremost actors and entertainers, will bring his hugely successful show, The Love-Hungry Farmer, to the MAC Belfast on Thursday February 1, Friday 2 and Saturday 3 for three performances only.

Based on John B. Keane’s best-selling book, Letters of a Love-Hungry Farmer, and adapted for the stage by Des himself, the show has been one of the most popular shows in Ireland and abroad in the last decade, and continues to find new audiences.

It tells the story of John Bosco McLane, a bachelor of indeterminate age and according to his own assessment, ‘past his best’, and evidently still a virgin. McLane’s amorous adventures range from the hilarious to the pitiful.

Des Keogh, who has been one of Ireland’s leading actors for over 5o years, has been a constant presence on both the Abbey and Gate Theatre stages.

Tickets, priced £12.50-£25, are on sale now from the Mac Box Office on 028 9023 5053 or online at themaclive.com.