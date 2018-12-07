Festive mischief

This Christmas, the MAC is delighted to announce it will once again be collaborating with award-winning children’s theatre company Cahoots NI for a magical production of the classic fairytale, The Elves and The Shoemaker, which runs until January 6,

Based on the much-loved story by the Brothers Grimm, The Elves and The Shoemaker is the uplifting story of a kind-hearted tradesman who has fallen on hard times and is assisted by a mischievous band of nocturnal fairy folk. Suitable for all ages, audiences will need to keep their eyes peeled for some of the fairyland’s best-known characters who just might pop up to make it Belfast’s funniest, festive family show.

As ever with the MAC’s Christmas shows, expect a unique twist on the traditional fairytale format with a funny script co-written by Simon Magill and Stephen Beggs, under the direction of Paul Bosco Mc Eneaney, and an enchanting festive score from Garth McConaghie.

Simon Magill, Creative Director at the MAC has said, “Simply put, this year’s Christmas show promises to be absolutely spectacular. With the inimitable Sean Kearns as our eponymous shoemaker and some stellar performances from the likes of Clare Barrett and Jolene O’Hara, we’re really excited to revive this classic story for a modern family audience.”