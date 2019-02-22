Four actors take on 139 roles in Hitchcock classic

The brilliant and hilarious Alfred Hitchcock’s classic spy thriller - The 39 Steps - is making a welcome return to the Lyric Theatre in Belfast from March 2 - 31.

The show was a sell out when it was staged at the Belfast theatre in 2016, so audiences will be delighted to see it back at the Lyric next month,

This fast-paced, action packed co-production features four fearless actor playing no fewer than 139 roles.

Based on the 1935 Hitchcock adventure film, The 39 Steps follows the adventures of the dashing hero Richard Hannay as he grapples with dastardly murderers, double-crossing secret agents and devastatingly beautiful women.

Narrowly escaping from a succession of hair-raising escapades, the plotline will have you hooting with laughter, as he and his fellow characters deliver some of the funniest one-liners.

Featuring iconic set pieces from Hitchcock‘s film - the train top chase, the Forth Bridge escape and Mr Memory at the Palladium - the four fearless stars of the show have the daunting task of bringing 139 characters to life.

Michael Condron has performed in over 20 shows at the Lyric Theatre, including Christmas Eve Can Kill You, Charlottes Web, Macbeth, and Much Ado About Nothing. Michael performed in two seasons of Game of Thrones and was nominated for Best Ensemble Cast at the 2016 Screen Actors Guild awards In Hollywood. He also plays Ben in BBC1 RTS nominated Soft Border Patrol. Hannah Brackstone-Brown, Michael Johnston and Benjamin Stratton complete the cast.

The 39 Steps is supported by Arts Council of Northern Ireland National Lottery funding and directed by Bruiser’s Artistic Director, Lisa May who commented: “We are delighted to be back in this co-production with the Lyric for this uproariously jolly and joyous version of the Hitchcock classic. The play is fast-paced and suits Bruiser’s physical theatre style which includes lots of action and comedic undertones, so there is never a dull moment.”

Executive Producer of the Lyric, Jimmy Fay, added: “The 39 Steps is a madcap, hilarious 1930s spy caper, and the perfect co-production for the Lyric and Bruiser. It has been one of our most successful shows and we are delighted to bring it back for audiences in Northern Ireland to enjoy.”

Tickets, priced £15 - £24.50, are available online at www.lyrictheatre.co.uk or 028 9038 1081.