Get into the Christmas spirit with Buddy the Elf

Halloween is over, so it is now time to start thinking about Christmas, and what better way to kick off the festive season than in the company of everyone’s favourite elf Buddy.

Playing a limited engagement on November 23 and 24, Belfast Operatic Company are delighted to be bringing the Irish premiere production of Elf the Musical to the Waterfront Hall’s main auditorium later this month.

The company have been granted only one of three licenses, within the UK and Ireland to perform this hilarious musical comedy, which is sure to tickle the fancy of audiences both young and old.

Based on the iconic film starring Will Ferrell, this heart-warming tale of Buddy the Elf leaving Santa at the North Pole to seek his real father in New York is a Christmas classic.

“I had an immediate passion for theatre when I got involved at 15,” admitted Paddy McGennity, who is stepping into the shoes of Buddy the Elf. “I am definitely an actor first and foremost and I can hold a tune but I’m not much of a mover!”

The cast have been busy rehearsing for the show and Paddy, who has scooped prestigious AIMS and NODA awards for past performances, said it is shaping up to be a fantastic production. “Belfast Operatic Company have such an amazing reputation,” continued Paddy. “I’ve never worked with them before but it has been fantastic. Our director Wilfie Pyper, works hard and works fast and we had out first run through three weeks ago, which was great.”

Paddy will be joined on stage by Aideen Fox, who took to the stage of the Grand Opera House last year in My Fair Lady, as well as Belfast Operatic stalwarts Colin Boyd and Laura Kerr. “They are amazing performers and for me at the age of 27 it is great to see more experienced performers operate,” revealed Paddy.

Looking forward to opening night, the Newry actor admitted he suffers from nerves before going on stage but he is confident that show will be a huge success. “The show is very much for all ages,” he added. “If you are four or 94 there is something in Elf for you.”

The curtain will go up on Friday November 23 at 7.30pm, with additional performances on November 24 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm. Tickets are on sale from www.waterfront.co.uk or 028 9033 4455.