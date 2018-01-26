Lisburn actress Wendy Pyper takes to the stage in Fortwilliam’s upcoming production of hit musical Sister Act

A Lisburn woman is set to take on the role of Mother Superior in Fortwilliam Musical Society’s production of Sister Act the Musical next month.

Wendy Pyper will take to the stage at local venue the Theatre At The Mill when the show runs from February 27 - March 3.

She’ll play the part of the formidable leading lady, who is responsible for looking after Deloris VanCartier through police witness protection, as she hides from her ex-boyfriend in preparation for testifying against his criminal activities.

Wendy is no stranger to performing on stage, with previous experience with Fortwilliam Musical Society as Mayor Matilda in their most recent production of All Shook Up, and she’s eagerly anticipating her next challenge.

“I loved getting back to performing last year as Mayor Matilda with Fortwilliam, and when I heard that they would be doing Sister Act for this season I knew I wanted to be a part of the production in any way at all,” she said.

“The character Mother Superior is one of a strong minded and fiercely independent lady, who is in charge of a wide variety of personalities within her Convent. It is a role that I have always loved, particularly her song Here Within These Walls and I am so thankful that the society has given me the chance to portray her.

“I can’t wait to get back on stage at Theatre at the Mill with the whole cast, and with the work of everyone behind the scenes I have no doubt that this will be one of the best that Fortwilliam has ever done.”

Tickets are priced from £18 to £20 for evening shows and are available through the box office on 028 9034 0202 or online at www.theatreatthemill.com. Follow the venue on Facebook for updates as well.