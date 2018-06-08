Maggie Muff is back in top form

Maggie Muff made a return to the Grand Opera House this week before setting off on tour across the country, and her legions of fans were delighted to welcome her back.

The one woman show, starring Caroline Curran and written by Leesa Harker, sees Maggie bringing up her princess ‘Prosecco’, while Billy is serving time in Maghaberry for the biggest feg run in history.

The show had the audience howling with laughter and they were quick to get to their feet for a standing ovation. It is certainly not for the faint of heart or easily offended, but if you like Maggie you will love it.