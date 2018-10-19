Pink gets the party started

International pop icon Pink has announced a stadium show at RDS Arena on June 18 next year as part of her P!NK Beautiful Trauma World Tour 2019.

Famed for her immensely powerful and unique voice and her high-octane live shows, fans are in for a treat when she hits Dublin next summer.

And this will be her first live show in Ireland since 2013.

Pink’s Beautiful Trauma World Tour, which started in Phoenix USA in March 2018, has already seen her thrill audiences across America, Australia and New Zealand.

Since her debut in 2000, the star has released seven studio albums, a greatest hits album, sold over 57 million albums equivalents, over 75 million singles, over 2.4 million DVDs worldwide, and had 15 singles in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. She is the recipient of three Grammy Awards, one Daytime Emmy Award, three Billboard Music Awards, seven MTV Video Music Awards, and was named Billboard’s Woman of the Year in 2013.

Tickets from €69.50 including booking fee go on sale on next Tuesday (October 23) at 9am.