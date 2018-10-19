This Halloween, Cre:8 Theatre Ltd in association with Theatre at The Mill will present Sleepy Hollow: A Musical Tale from Friday November 2 – Sunday 4.

Following the success of Annie Jnr. and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, the creative team bring you Sleepy Hollow: A Musical Tale, a family friendly, fun-filled fantasy suitable for all ages.

Magically travel back in time with school friends Amy, Irving and Charlie to meet schoolmaster Ichabod Crane and hero Brom Bones, as they battle for the attention of the enchanting Katie Van Tassel at the school disco. Three school friends go trick or treating and they call at Ichabod Crane’s house looking for some sugary treats.

Suddenly in a crack of lighting and a rumble of thunder, the bridge they are standing on disappears leaving them stranded. They find themselves transported back to the Sleepy Hollow of 1800s where they make friends with the young people, attend the Halloween disco, hear stories about the elusive Headless Horseman from schoolmaster Ichabod Crane himself, all while trying hard not to change the path of history.

Tickets, priced £15 and £13 (Conc) or £50 for two adults and two children or one adult and three children, are available from the Box Office on 028 9034 0202 or online at theatreatthemill.com.