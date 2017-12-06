Smash hit Take That musical The Band is coming to the Opera House

The new smash hit musical The Band, which features the music of Take That, will be arriving at the Grand Opera House in Belfast next year and tickets are on sale now for Friends of the Grand Opera House and on Thursday December 7 for members of the general public.

The Band will run at the Opera House from Tuesday November 13 until Saturday November 24, 2018, and it is sure to be the hottest ticket in town.

It’s 1992 and for five 16 year old girls, the band is everything. Join this group of girls who were once inseparable as they reunite after 25 years apart and try once more to fulfil their dream of meeting the boyband whose music became the soundtrack to their lives.

The Band has now become one of the most successful musical theatre tours ever so don’t miss your chance to see this breathtaking, production before it hits London’s West End.

Tickets are one sale from the Grand Opera House Box Office on 9024 1919 or online at www.goh.co.uk.