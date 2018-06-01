Something for all

The Market Place Theatre in Armagh is the place to be this summer as it launches its June to August programme, crammed full of light-hearted comedy and drama, chilled out musical performances, entertainment for the little ones, and not to mention the now annual John Hewitt Summer School.

For the kids, Red Riding Hood’s Magic Purse will take place on August 25. A classic story told with a difference, you’ll meet an adventurous Red Riding Hood, an independent Granny, and of course, the wonderful Wicked Wolf, who is so hungry, he could eat almost anything!

There’ll be laughs aplenty with some fantastic stand-up comedy and comedy drama. Micky Bartlett is back on June 23, and the craic continues with Sink Or Slim, when Belvoir Players proudly present this hilarious Ulster comedy by Sam Cree, set in the 1960s on a Health Farm run by the owner Mrs Babbington.

In August, you can spend A Night With George in the company of Brassneck Theatre Company. August will also see the return of The 7 Hills Blues Festival with performances by The Don Baker and Rob Strong Band.

Details of all events can be found online at www.visitarmagh.com/marketplacetheatre and tickets can be booked by contacting the Box Office on [028] 3752 1821.