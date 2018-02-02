Spend an evening with Chris Hadfield

Millions of people all over the world follow Colonel Chris Hadfield on social media and were captivated by his updates about life in space.

Now the Canadian astronaut is coming to Belfast and local fans can hear from the man himself as he talks about his life and career and shares stories about his time on board the International Space Station.

He even promises to sing a song or two.

He will be coming to the SSE Arena on Thursday February 15 at 7.30pm for An Evening with Chris Hadfield, and tickets are selling fast.

Colonel Hadfield has visited Belfast before, taking in Titanic Belfast and meeting the Lord Mayor, and he is eagerly anticipating his return visit.

“I am very much looking forward to it,” he said. “The show will be about everything - my life, what the world is like, about space travel, and turning yourself into the person you dream of being.

“There will also be a Q&A session and I will play some music as well.”

Colonel Hadfield was invited to speak in Belfast as part of the Northern Ireland Science Festival.

The fetival runs in various locations all over the province from February 15 - 25.

Tickets for the SSE Arena show, priced from £22.50, are on sale now from the SSE Arena Box Office, online at www.ssearenabelfast.com, and from Ticketmaster outlets.

To find out more about the Northern Ireland Science Festival programme, log onto www.nisciencefestival.com.