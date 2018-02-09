West Side Story is an absolute joy

Belfast Music and Drama Society’s production of the heart-wrenching Bernstein musical West Side Story swept onto the stage of the Grand Opera House this week,

Despite the young age of both cast and director, the show was an absolute joy from beginning to end.

Both Boyd Rodgers, who took on the role of Tony, and Amber Dixon who played his sweetheart Maria, had fabulous voices, and a special mention must go to The Jets for their performance of Gee Officer Krupke, which was a highlight of the show.

West Side Story runs until tomorrow, Saturday.