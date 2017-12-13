What should I do if I bought Peter Kay tickets?

Comedian, Peter Kay, has cancelled his first tour in eight years because of "unforeseen family circumstances".

Customers for Peter Kay’s Live Arena Tour and Dance for Life shows will be refunded from their original point of purchase and any specific ticket queries should be directed to the point of purchase.

As the tour, Dance for Life, is a charitable event in aid of Cancer Research UK, ticket holders may, if they wish, still donate to Cancer Research UK by visiting www.cancerresearchuk.org

Ticket holders refund policy

For Ticketmaster customers who purchased online or by telephone using debit or credit card no action is required as your account will automatically be refunded within the next few days.

For customers who purchased in person from a Ticketmaster agent outlet or venue full refunds available from your point of purchase from Thursday December 14 at 10:00am.