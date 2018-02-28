Why it should be illegal not to enjoy this show

If you are looking for a fun night out, filled with music, dance, and plenty of pink, then look no further than Legally Blonde the Musical, which arrived at the Grand Opera House in Belfast this week.

Follow the trials and tribulations of Elle Woods, the pink-clad sorority queen, as she seeks to recover her lost love by following him to Harvard Law School. But along the way Elle, played by X Factor star Lucie Jones, finds, not only love, but also a passion for the legal profession.

One of the highlights of the show was the casting of Eastenders actress Rita Simons, who was simply fantastic in the role of Elle’s new found friend Paulette Bonafonte.

The show has all the right ingredients to make for a fun and frivolous night, and you are guaranteed to leave with a smile on your face and a song in your heart.