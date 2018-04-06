Wouldn’t it be ‘loverly’ to see My Fair Lady?

Lisnagarvey Operatic Society are hard at work for their production of My Fair Lady, which will be staged at the Island Hall at the Lagan Valley Island in Lisburn from April 17-21.

Starring Karen Hawthorne as Eliza and TimPentland as Henry Higgins, the popular musical tells the story of flower seller Eliza, who undergoes a miraculous transformation at the hands of Professor Higgins.

The show includes hits songs Wouldn’t It Be Loverly, With A Little Bit Of Luck, I Could Have Danced All Night, and Get Me To The Church On Time, to name a few. Come along and enjoy this ‘rags to riches’ musical favourite.

Tickets are on sale from the Island Box Office on 028 92 509254 or online at www.laganvalleyisland.co.uk.