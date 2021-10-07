Ready to bring the arts to Belfast, this year's festival has plenty of events to choose from.

Offering a packed programme of both live and digital events this October, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

What is the Belfast International Arts Festival?

The Grimm Hotel from Cahoots NI debuts as part of The Belfast International Arts Festival on Tuesday, October 12th

Set-up in 1962, the Belfast International Arts Festival was located at Queens University until 2015, becoming a city wide event.

It incorporates all aspects of the arts in Northern Ireland including theatre, dance, film and literature and works alongside local artists across the province.

The festival takes place every October in venues and locations across Belfast, last year it was solely online due to the pandemic, but this year, it has returned to live and in person events.

When is the Belfast International Arts Festival?

The Belfast International Arts Festival is taking place from Wednesday, October 6, 2021 to Sunday, November 7, 2021.

Where is it taking place?

The festival is taking place in person throughout the city and also online with a digital programme.

Live events will be hosted at venues including Lyric Theatre, The MAC, Queen’s Film Theatre, Strand Arts Centre, Grand Opera House, The Empire, Ulster Sports Club and the Ulster Hall.

To ensure there is something for everyone, there are also a number of digital events you can access online.

What is the line-up?

There is a a packed schedule of live and digital events across the city.

With over 200 events taking place there are plenty to choose from.

Anticipated productions such as The Border Game, from Prime Cut Productions and The Lyric, The Grimm Hotel from Cahoots NI and Department Story from Big Telly will premiere at the festival.

There will also be plenty of music, theatre, dance, visual arts, thought provoking discussions and film, the programme offers in person and digital events to suit all tastes.

How do I get tickets?

You can book tickets via the Belfast International Arts Festival website.

Or you can book tickets over the phone via the Box Office at Visit Belfast Welcome Centre on 028 9024 6609 between Monday – Saturday 9:00 – 17:30 & Sunday 11:00 – 16:00.