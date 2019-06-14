Northern Ireland’s largest celebration of cultural diversity, the Belfast Mela, returns to Botanic Gardens on Sunday August 25 from 12noon until 6pm for its biggest festival ever, with principal sponsor Sensata Technologies.

Organised by ArtsEkta, one of Belfast’s leading arts and cultural organisations, this year’s Belfast Mela is set to provide a wonderful family day out to celebrate increasing cultural diversity with music, dance, food and much more from around the world. UTV’s Paul Reilly and U105’s Carolyn Stewart will host the Belfast Mela on stage with UTV’s Julian Simmons taking charge in Mela’s cookery theatre where local chefs and producers will give cookery demonstrations with global flavours.

Nisha Tandon, Executive Director, ArtsEkta said: “This is the 13th year of the Belfast Mela and each year the festival continues to go from strength to strength. Once again we will transform Botanic Gardens into an exotic magical garden with many new sights, sounds and aromas from a wealth of nations planned this year. With up to 30,000 people expected to attend Belfast Mela, our website is now live for ticket bookings, so get online now to ensure you don’t miss out.”

Tickets are £7 for adults; £6 concession and a family ticket costs £15. For more information go to www.belfastmela.org.uk.