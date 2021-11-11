Botanic Gardens lights up for Christmas

Botanic Gardens is transformed into a magical Winter Wonderland, and the magical winter trail lights up the evening skies.

This amazing new event for Belfast is being produced by the same people behind the phenomenally successful “Wild Lights” at Dublin Zoo which attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors annually.

Botanic Gardens in Belfast is a special place to visit at any time of the day or year, but the festive light show will give it an enchanting and magical twist, as the long trail through the garden sparkles with over 18,000 light bulbs, 25,000 meters of neon tubes, 10,000 meters of tree lighting, and some 160 lantern artisans never seen in Northern Ireland before.

Walk the route at a leisurely pace with friends and family, enjoy after-dark festivities as you are taken on a Christmas Journey and follow the trail of BOBO the gnome. Share the cute gnome’s journey as he uses his magic to make his way through Botanic Gardens

BOBO’s journey is captured in larger than-life illuminations as the enchanted Christmas trail leads you through the beautifully illuminated 80,000 square meters of the Botanic Gardens which will take some 71,200 working hours together with 15,000 meters of silk, 40 tons of steel and 20,000 meters of electric cable.

Get in the festive mood as you stroll through the gardens taking in the starry lanterns, large, illuminated Christmas characters. Along the route, vendors will offer tasty festive delights, from hot food and sweet treats to spiced winter warmers of hot chocolate.

Bright Lights Botanic - A Christmas Journey runs from November 13 to January 8 from 5.00pm to 9.00pm daily.