Carrickfergus student takes centre stage at the Grand Opera House

Local student Robbie McMinn is set for a memorable summer, having been chosen to play a lead role in the Grand Opera House’s Summer Youth Production, Bugsy Malone.

Based on the 1976 film of the same name this gangster, comedy musical, tells the story of two gangs who are in a rivalry of Capone-ian standards. A sparkling marriage of gangster movie and slapstick comedy, the ever-popular stage show of the classic movie tracks the rivalry between two half-witted street gangs.

Supported by Phoenix Natural Gas and now in its ninth year, the Grand Opera House Summer Youth Production gives young aspiring performers the opportunity to perform in front of thousands of people on the iconic Grand Opera House stage. Over 1,700 participants have been through the Theatre’s Summer Youth Project since it began.

Bugsy Malone, starring 150 local 10-18 year olds, is the second of two large-scale productions presented by the Grand Opera House this summer. Miss Saigon® School Edition, performed by 80 students last weekend, was described by critics as “a dazzling spectacle” which “outclasses a Broadway production”.

Robbie, 13, who is from Carrickfergus said, “I am really excited to be involved in this year’s Summer Youth Production at the Grand Opera House. It was the best feeling ever to be told that I would be performing the lead role of Bugsy in such an incredible musical. I was really proud of myself and couldn’t wait to tell my family, who are so thrilled for me. To be performing on the Grand Opera House stage will be such an unforgettable experience.”

Ian Wilson, Chief Executive of the Grand Opera House, said: “The Summer Youth Production is a terrific opportunity for young people to develop their performance skills, build confidence and work with a professional director, choreographer, musical director and technical team. The superb talent of the young people is matched by terrific staging, lighting and special effects in a production of a major musical befitting of the Grand Opera House stage”.

Professionally directed and choreographed and accompanied by a live band, the Grand Opera House’s production of Bugsy Malone is a guaranteed feel-good musical theatre feast for all the family with style, slapstick, laughs, dazzling talent, and an absolute avalanche of custard and cream!

Bugsy Malone runs at the Grand Opera House from Thursday 1 to Saturday 3 August 2019. For tickets, visit goh.co.uk.