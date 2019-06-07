Celebrate the start of summer in Downpatrick

Marking the start of summer, Downpatrick’s four-day community festival, Downtime Summerfest – funded by Newry, Mourne and Down District Council - has just launched, unveiling an action packed four-day line-up of activities.

Taking place from June 13-16 in Downpatrick, this year’s Downtime Summerfest will be a celebration of food, arts, music, sports and family entertainment.

Featuring 30 different events, activities include musical acts, arts and crafts workshops as well as food from local artisan producers and racing at Downpatrick Racecourse over the four days.

One of this year’s main attractions will be the busking competition.

Open to people from all abilities the competition will not only offer the chance to perform in front of crowds, but it also provides the opportunity to win a locally made and highly sought-after, Sheeran by Lowden guitar provided by Downpatrick Racecourse.

Outlining what else is on offer at this year’s Downtime Summerfest, Down Community Arts Project Manager, Philip Campbell added: “Last year’s festival was brilliant, and really allowed us to show everyone what Downpatrick has to offer.

“This year we have built on that momentum to create a fun-packed weekend for all the family. We have a wonderful line-up of activities from baby opera to busking competitions to live street art.

“The festival has been crafted to offer people the opportunity to spend a few days exploring all that our town has to offer. This year’s festival has a wide range of great food, brilliant music and amazingly talented artists, there’s something for everyone.”