Diageo MD to speak at leadership conference

Hosted by Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NI Chamber) in partnership with Electric Ireland, it is an opportunity to learn from progressive, pragmatic business leaders as they discuss innovation and visionary approaches to change.

Catherine has responsibility for Ireland’s leading visitor attraction, the Guinness Storehouse, as well as Guinness Open Gate Brewery, Roe & Co Distillery and the Smithwicks Experience in Kilkenny. She will share her experience of overseeing some of the largest hospitality projects in the world, including hospitality for elite athletes at the Summer Olympic and Asian Games in Beijing, Guangzhou, London and Rio De Janeiro. Catherine will discuss her approach to leading complex global projects and the role of leadership in organisational success.

Attendees will also hear from Mairead Mackle MBE, founder and CEO at Tarasis Enterprises. A values-based, multi-award-winning entrepreneur, Mairead owns and operates a diverse suite of progressive businesses which create both community impact and innovative solutions for the future of living. Tarasis Enterprises employs over 1,200 people and operates across multiple industries including healthcare, housing and renewables. Mairead will share her lessons on leadership from experience in multiple industries and discuss why business and community impact go hand-in-hand.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ann McGregor, NI Chamber, Dermot McArdle, Electric Ireland and Catherine Toolan, Diageo Irish Brand Homes