Enjoy a conversation with Mark Austin

The National Trust Mount Stewart team has teamed up with Open House Festival to bring Sky News presenter Mark Austin to the Mount Stewart Conversations Festival 2019.

The EMMY and BAFTA award-winning journalist and Washington Correspondent for Sky News will headline one of the two days of the Festival which runs on September 7 and 8.

Mark will regale audiences with tales from his 35-year career, spanning warzones from Iraq to Afghanistan and Kosovo, and major sporting events including four Olympic Games and four World Cups.

He said: “I’m extremely excited to be speaking at this wonderful event, in such a beautiful and historic setting. I’ve been to Northern Ireland many times, but this is my first visit to the Ards Peninsula, and I’m very much looking forward to my own conversation with Stephen Walker.”

The National Trust is once again offering free entry to the grounds all weekend so that people of all ages can join the debate and talk about the things that really matter to us today.

The wider programme for this, the fourth year of the Festival, will feature a stellar line-up of acclaimed guests who will engage visitors in debates, performances and talks on a vast array of inspirational subjects and offer an amazing programme of arts and entertainment will be announced in the coming weeks.

More details on the line up of speakers and tickets will be available soon. Visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/mount-stewart to find out more. Access to Mount Stewart will be free. Selected talks will carry a ticket charge and will be available to book in advance.