Fran takes you on some of his adventures as a mural artist

At Larne Museum and Arts Centre on Tuesday November 12 Fran O’Boyle will be presenting a mural slideshow and talk which will include anecdotes and images of his adventures as a mural artist.

He has painted murals of all sizes in bars, restaurants, community centres, public streets and building sites all over the UK and in Ireland and as far away as southern Spain.

Fran is a Shropshire based professional storyteller, illustrator and artist with family links to the Glenariffe area.

He has been travelling to Larne Museum and Arts Centre for 10 years delivering schools storytelling sessions and has presented two storytelling evenings as well as an exhibition of his own artwork in November 2016.

You can find out more about Fran’s mural artwork on his website at https://muralartistfranoboyle.weebly.com.

This is a free event however places are limited and should be booked in advance by contacting Larne Museum and Arts Centre on 028 2826 2443. Find out more at www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk.